Reasons to Be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Thank You for the Music

Last week the King revealed what was on his playlist. From Kylie to Bob Marley, our monarch’s musical preferences made headlines around the world.

But music was on my mind for a different and altogether more personal reason last week.

Booking my services as a celebrant for a funeral, when the Funeral Director gave me the name of the deceased, something nudged my brain. I just couldn’t put my finger on what.

Singing along to the radio later the same day, it came to me. I was suddenly catapulted back in time. 47 years ago to be precise…

Vicky Edwards

When I was a little girl I had singing lessons. It was the absolute highlight of my week. I loved learning with Mrs Maltby, who also put me forward to sing in concerts (my rendition of Dana’s All Kinds of Everything went down a storm in the Assembly Rooms in 1977!). Later, when it was decided that I should try for drama school, she coached me for the singing element of my audition. Thanks in no small way to Mrs M, I got in.

Meeting her lovely family to discuss the service I revealed that I had in fact been taught by Helen. We all agreed that fate had organised things beautifully.

Helen helped many local children in her lifetime. With expertise, patience and kindness, she got her young students through their music exams, building their confidence into the bargain.

No slacker, as well as teaching piano, recorder and singing, and raising a young family, Helen also created the Chichester Recorder Band. She wrote the music for all their concerts. These were held in halls, civic buildings, at retirement homes, fetes and fairs. In the run-up to one particular Christmas the band played seventeen gigs in just 14 days!

Helen Margaret Maltby 1933-2025

Members of the Band went on to be successful at various Music Festivals, and the Band itself once reached the Regional Finals of the BBC Youth Band of the Year.

As well as donating several cups to the Chichester Music Festival (the Helen Maltby Cups are still awarded), the annual Chichester Gala procession of floats was seldom without an entry from the recorder band.

Celebrating her 92nd birthday the day before she died, Helen brought so much to life’s party over the years. She made a difference to so many.

The service, which included a song performed exquisitely by her granddaughter Polly, was bittersweet but perfect. And for me, an extraordinary privilege.

So on behalf all the children you taught, Helen, thank you. Specifically (and to pinch an ABBA title)…

Thank you for the music.

