Reasons to be Cheerful: Pen friends

Putting pen to paper

Queuing in a shop during the recent half term I witnessed the excitement of two small children choosing new pencil cases. With their Mum waiting patiently as they debated the various colours and styles, I couldn’t help but get caught up in their enthusiasm. It also reminded me how much I love stationery.

Of course, it’s been many years since I chose a new school pencil case, but I still get a real thrill from buying new pens and notebooks. Even felt tips give me a buzz! And while I confess that I have several notebooks in which I haven’t yet written a word, it doesn’t stop me buying more. Shops like Chichester’s Winter’s Moon are a magnet to me - notebooks to swoon for!

As for pens, I’m almost embarrassed to admit how many I have. Let’s just say that I could easily top up the pencil cases of all the children in an average British primary school. But given that UK households currently spend around £3.4 billion on stationery and drawing materials annually (according to a study in 2023), it would appear that I am not alone in my passion.

And I also confess to suffering with terrible pen envy. If someone has a particularly snazzy writing implement then my Green Eyed monster makes an immediate appearance. A couple of years ago, while officiating at a baby naming ceremony; I noticed that an American guest had some rollerball pens in really wild colours. While I cooed and admired, she revealed that they were from a store ‘back home.’

The disappointment was crushing. Happily, three weeks later a package turned up – she had only gone and sent me a selection of the same jazzy pens! I was as touched by her thoughtfulness as I was delighted with the pens.

As for the kids happily choosing their pencil cases, they were clearly keen to elevate the purchase. Impassioned requests for “just two Sharpies and a packet of dinosaur rubbers” were gently sidestepped, with Mum reminding them that Father Christmas might have already done his shopping. Accepting her reasoning, they nevertheless continued to look wistfully at the tantilising display. I completely understood their yearning.

One of the great benefits of having ‘a thing’ about stationery is that it is relatively affordable. If I’m in need of boost then a couple of quid on a highlighter or a packet of sticky notes is an immediate pick-me-up. Healthier than booze or chocolate and cheaper than shoes, what’s not to love?

I’m due a cull before Christmas, so I’ll be donating some of my current ‘stock’. But I guarantee that it won’t take long for me to rebuild it.

And what’s more, I’ll relish doing so.

