Rother District Council Leader: great deal of work being done to help residents stay fit and well

There is a great deal of work being done by GP practices and other care providers across the district to put in place as much support as possible to help residents stay fit and healthy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had the pleasure of attending a health and wellness event last week organised by the Bexhill Primary Care Network, a group of Bexhill GP surgeries working with other local services – such as community, mental health, social care and the voluntary sector.

The event, held at the De La Warr Pavilion, was a great opportunity to find out about all the support available to residents with stalls including physio and podiatry advice, family support, cancer awareness, mental health and wellbeing support, social prescribing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a real eye opener showing the level of support that is available, and I am very grateful for the amount of work that Bexhill Primary Care Network puts into keeping the residents of Rother healthy.

Works at Egerton Park lake

Egerton Park in Bexhill has been a hive of activity in recent weeks with Rother District Council working with the Environment Agency and Southern Water to ensure the health of the lake, reduce contamination in the sea, and prevent flooding in the park.

Although it is usual for lakes to have a certain level of contamination from birds, wildfowl and aquatics, recent investigations have shown that water released from Egerton Park Lake may, at times, be negatively affecting Bexhill’s bathing water quality.

I am grateful to our officers who acted quickly to carry out the necessary work and Southern Water and the Environment Agency for their support. The work will improve the management to water release ahead of the main bathing season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the park will have noticed that the lake had to be drained to enable us to carry out the work and should see it returned to its former glory shortly.

There are just days left for residents to respond to a consultation on the future of housing and homelessness services in Rother and how they will be delivered up to 2030.

Like district and borough councils up and down the country, we have seen a major increase in demand for services for housing, homelessness and temporary accommodation, which has a significant impact on the council’s budget.

I would encourage all residents and businesses to respond to the consultation, but particularly those at risk of homelessness or from the building industry and organisations involved in the housing sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation closes at midnight on Sunday, June 1 and can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/consultations/homelessness-and-rough-sleeping-strategy-consultation/

Finally, I would just like to extend my congratulations to Cllr Andrew Mier and Cllr Mark Legg, the new Chair and Vice-Chair of Rother District Council. I’m sure they will both do an exceptional job of keeping council meetings on track and ensuring that every member’s voice is heard, as well as supporting community and business events and initiatives.