View from V2 – Trivia isn’t trivial! with Peter Gordon – V2 Radio Programming Consultant and “80s Express” Presenter.

For example, one of my favourite pieces of music trivia revolves around Stevie Wonder. He’s a prolific musical maestro of course, but did you know it’s him providing the harmonica lines on big pop hits like Eurythmics “There must be an angel”, Elton John’s “I guess that’s why they call it the blues” and Chaka Khan’s “I feel for you” and even Sting’s “Brand New Day”? Well, now you know – and it maybe that that revelation has raised your eyebrows a little, or maybe you even quietly uttered “really?” under your breath. However, once that brief and fleeting moment of knowledge intake has gone, the truth is that sort of information feels of no real use to anyone – aside from, perhaps, somewhere in a pub quiz!
Our obsession with trivia – providing it or gleaning it as we come across it seemingly has no end. I am forever asking myself (and even those around me, willing to give me some empathy) why it is I couldn’t have used my brain for more useful pursuits – perhaps in the worlds of science and technology (areas in which I seldom dwell!)? Or maybe indulge further in the noble arts of philanthropy or philosophy?
But, dear reader, I have news! Reassuring, even revelatory, news. Trivia isn’t trivial! Quite the opposite, in fact. A study by the University of California has shown that knowledge of, and listening to, so-called trivial facts actually cheers you up! The study calls trivia a “calming distraction”. Trivial knowledge is essentially a mood booster!
It seems that random facts are more useful to us than just coming in handy at that pub quiz or at the “water cooler” moments at work. If you’re like me, you will surely find this means all that supposedly wasted brain power hasn’t gone to waste. Let us all celebrate in the knowledge that, before he was himself famous, the leader of the backing singers on David Bowie’s “Young Americans” hit (1975) was none other than Luther Vandross!
How calming is that!
