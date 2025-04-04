View from V2 – Trivia isn’t trivial! with Peter Gordon – V2 Radio Programming Consultant and “80s Express” Presenter.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you ever feel that your mind and memory are full of facts and trivia that are, in the end, in your honest opinion, entirely useless? That’s where I feel I’ve spent many years – in that place of bulging times, dates and faces which really provide nothing of consequence at all!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, one of my favourite pieces of music trivia revolves around Stevie Wonder. He’s a prolific musical maestro of course, but did you know it’s him providing the harmonica lines on big pop hits like Eurythmics “There must be an angel”, Elton John’s “I guess that’s why they call it the blues” and Chaka Khan’s “I feel for you” and even Sting’s “Brand New Day”? Well, now you know – and it maybe that that revelation has raised your eyebrows a little, or maybe you even quietly uttered “really?” under your breath. However, once that brief and fleeting moment of knowledge intake has gone, the truth is that sort of information feels of no real use to anyone – aside from, perhaps, somewhere in a pub quiz!

Our obsession with trivia – providing it or gleaning it as we come across it seemingly has no end. I am forever asking myself (and even those around me, willing to give me some empathy) why it is I couldn’t have used my brain for more useful pursuits – perhaps in the worlds of science and technology (areas in which I seldom dwell!)? Or maybe indulge further in the noble arts of philanthropy or philosophy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, dear reader, I have news! Reassuring, even revelatory, news. Trivia isn’t trivial! Quite the opposite, in fact. A study by the University of California has shown that knowledge of, and listening to, so-called trivial facts actually cheers you up! The study calls trivia a “calming distraction”. Trivial knowledge is essentially a mood booster!

V2 Radio logo

It seems that random facts are more useful to us than just coming in handy at that pub quiz or at the “water cooler” moments at work. If you’re like me, you will surely find this means all that supposedly wasted brain power hasn’t gone to waste. Let us all celebrate in the knowledge that, before he was himself famous, the leader of the backing singers on David Bowie’s “Young Americans” hit (1975) was none other than Luther Vandross!

How calming is that!

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.