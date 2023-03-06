World Book Day started in 1995 with the aim of getting young children reading for pleasure, with their own books and to help improve their life chances.
The Foundation has been working with the Premier League Charitable Fund and the National Literacy Trust to help achieve the day’s goals.
This year The Foundation has been able to donate 200 books to Woodgate Primary School as a result of the partnership.
The charity’s Premier League Primary Stars coordinator, Liam Joyce, delivered an assembly at the school for key stage one and two pupils before book readings took place at the Bewbush Academy.
Liam said: “The children were so excited to see Reggie the Red and were amazed with the books.
"At the end of the day, during their reading time, it was great to see so many pupils heads in books that reiterates the importance of reading.”
The Foundation’s football and sports participation manager, David Kingston, said: “On Thursday, our coaches and staff visited local schools to donate a variety of different books to the children.
"Along with our mascot, Reggie the Red Devil, coach Liam spoke to the schools about the importance of reading and World Book Day.
"Each pupil then got a book from some of their favourite authors as well as a discussion about different stories they enjoy and a chance to find out more about Reggie!
"World Book Day is extremely important to keep children enjoying reading, discovering new books and having opportunities to discuss their passion with others and here at Crawley Foundation, we want to help any way we can.
“Alongside our Premier League Primary Stars projects, where we continue to assist children with reading difficulties or hold school assemblies to discuss the importance of reading, we encourage children to find an opportunity to pick up a good book away from the classroom!”
In other news, the Foundation’s Academy South Championship team travelled to Swindon Town last week in the league to claim a draw with the Wiltshire title-chasers.
Lewis Gould’s second-half goal cancelled out an early Swindon lead to leave the Reds third in the table with a game-in-hand over their rivals.
JMA Reading sit top of the league table with a three-point lead over Crawley, having played a game more, but must travel to Horsham on March 15 to face Town at home in a game akin to a title decider.
