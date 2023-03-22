10-hour Facebook Live aerial-athon to help raise money for 3-year-old’s cancer fight

Teams of people from Chichester and surrounding areas will attempt to complete a ten-hour marathon aerial jam session on Facebook Live on Sunday (March 26) to raise money for life-saving treatment for a three-year-old boy.

Anna Mollins was left devastated when her friend's little boy, Teddy, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022.

She is now supporting Teddy’s parents Katherine and Alastair with their fundraising campaign to raise vital funds so he can access potentially life-saving treatment not available on the NHS.

People skilled in pole, aerial hoop and will take part in the aerial-athon on Sunday, with supporters are able to request certain aerial moves in return for donations during the livestream.

Teddy before diagnosis

All funds raised will go towards Teddy’s fundraising campaign.

Teddy is a three-year-old from Hassocks who is obsessed with trains.

He loves riding trains, going to the station to see the trains, playing with his train set, and watching Thomas and Friends.

He is a very funny and clever little boy and is always known by the nurses and doctors for being chatty and singing the Thomas theme tune!

Livestream Event for Teddy

Teddy was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer, in July 2022.

Since diagnosis, Teddy has had a central line fitted, a biopsy, multiple general anaesthetics for bone marrow aspirates and scans, 14ng tube insertions, six gruelling rounds of induction chemotherapy, multiple admissions to his local hospital for fevers, a stem cell harvest, high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplant.

He still has another round of high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplant to go before he is reviewed for potential surgery, then on to 12 sessions of radiotherapy.

Teddy will then complete his frontline treatment with six months of immunotherapy.

Teddy during treatment

Teddy's future is uncertain, as high-risk neuroblastoma is a particularly aggressive and complex cancer to treat.

Sadly, the disease returns in almost 50 per cent of children and if this happens, less than one in ten will survive.

Teddy’s parents, Katherine and Alastair, have teamed up with the charity Solving Kids’ Cancer, a specialist neuroblastoma charity, to help them raise the funds and access potentially life-saving treatment.

This could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. The campaign has so far raised over £45,000.

You can support Teddy’s campaign by donating through his fundraising page – www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/teddylichten – or by texting ‘TEDDYL’ to 70085 followed by any whole amount up to £20.

