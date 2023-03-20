Edit Account-Sign Out
10 of the best pubs in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Eastbourne for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 9 best pubs in the town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Eastbourne’s pub scene, though. It thought the Soup N Tap was named the Sussex Trap.

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

A historic pub serving a wide selection of real ales and pub food

1. The Dolphin

A historic pub serving a wide selection of real ales and pub food Photo: Accredited

A cosy traditional pub with a great selection of drinks and friendly staff

2. The Eagle

A cosy traditional pub with a great selection of drinks and friendly staff Photo: Accredited

A family-friendly pub with a spacious beer garden and live music events

3. The Marine

A family-friendly pub with a spacious beer garden and live music events Photo: Accredited

A charming pub with a relaxed atmosphere, popular for its Sunday roast

4. The Pilot Inn

A charming pub with a relaxed atmosphere, popular for its Sunday roast Photo: Accredited

