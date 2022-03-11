Mel is a very sweet young male looking for a family home where he can be centre of attention as he loves his strokes. He would benefit from a garden to roam in. SUS-221103-113803001

12 beautiful Eastbourne rescue cats all searching for loving homes

These beautiful cats are currently with Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre and all are hoping for loving new homes.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:12 pm

If you would like to rehome one of these felines, or one of the pairs, email the centre, in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham at [email protected] your initial query.

For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, visit the website here

Sky is looking for a calm quiet household where she can get to know you in her own time and show you how sweet she can be. SUS-221103-113652001

Dante is a very confidant chap who loves attention. He is looking for someone to share his love with. He would need an adult only home with access to a garden and no other pets. SUS-221103-113702001

Flossy and Dinky - Dinky is looking for a home with her loving friend Flossy. They would like to be the only cats in the home. They could potentially live with a calm family and would like a garden. SUS-221103-113712001

Doodle is a very sweet gentleman. He can be a little reserved at first but will start to purr when he gets to know you and his surroundings. Doodle is looking for an adult only home with a garden and no other pets. SUS-221103-113723001

