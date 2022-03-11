12 beautiful Eastbourne rescue cats all searching for loving homes

If you would like to rehome one of these felines, or one of the pairs, email the centre, in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham at [email protected] your initial query.
For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, visit the website here
Sky is looking for a calm quiet household where she can get to know you in her own time and show you how sweet she can be. SUS-221103-113652001
Dante is a very confidant chap who loves attention. He is looking for someone to share his love with. He would need an adult only home with access to a garden and no other pets. SUS-221103-113702001
Flossy and Dinky - Dinky is looking for a home with her loving friend Flossy. They would like to be the only cats in the home. They could potentially live with a calm family and would like a garden. SUS-221103-113712001
Doodle is a very sweet gentleman. He can be a little reserved at first but will start to purr when he gets to know you and his surroundings. Doodle is looking for an adult only home with a garden and no other pets. SUS-221103-113723001