20 hydrogen buses join Crawley fleet to operate on routes between the town and Gatwick

Once fully delivered, the fleet will comprise 54 vehicles and will be one of the biggest hydrogen bus fleets in Britain. It will be served by a liquid hydrogen refuelling station.
The zero emission buses are able to cover long ranges and carry heavy loads, making them ideal for local Fastway routes around Gatwick that are intensively used . Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The liquid hydrogen refuelling station in Crawley is owned and operated by Air Products, a leading industrial gas company. Once it reaches full capacity it will be capable of providing the equivalent of fuel for over 100 buses per day.
Last week, Crawley bus depot in Manor Royal played host to several local stakeholders and politicians in a presentation and ceremony to launch the new hydrogen buses. Richard Holden, minister for roads and local transport, was also in attendance speaking at the event and touring the refuelling facilities.
He said: “Communities and commuters across the country know how important buses are – and these UK-made hydrogen buses could revolutionise transport for millions, bringing quieter and smoother journeys. It is great to see these 20 new hydrogen buses on our roads, one of the largest fleets in the UK, backed by over £4.3m of funding from our Ultra-Low Emission Bus scheme.
“With nearly 3,400 Zero Emission Buses funded across the UK since February 2020, this latest fleet puts us well on the way to meeting our target of 4,000 ZEBs.”
Ed Wills, Managing Director for Brighton & Hove and Metrobus said “I am delighted to introduce 20 new hydrogen buses to our Metrobus fleet and a liquid hydrogen refuelling station, which, once fully commissioned will be the largest of its kind in Europe.
“This launch marks a historic moment for our business and demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions in the local community where the only thing that comes out of the bus tailpipe is water. A further 34 buses will join our fleet over the next 18 months through our partnership working with Surrey County Council.”