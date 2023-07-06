Crawley Pride goes on tour with new roadshow in partnership with bus company

Crawley Pride has announced it will be touring the town with the help of Metrobus.

Metrobus has recently made history by introducing 20 Hydrogen buses to its fleet as part of the company’s commitment to lower emissions. The buses produce nothing but water at the tailpipe, and operate on the Fastway routes 10 and 20 between Crawley and Gatwick. It is with great pride that Crawley LGBT CIC is joining their historical moment by using one of their new hydrogen buses for both the Crawley Pride Roadshow and Crawley Pride itself.

With special guest acts and key community trailblazers on board, this tour is set to be both loud and proud while celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community before Crawley`s biggest pride event on August 19 at Goffs Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Guests On Board the Pride Roadshow include: RuPaul's Drag Race star; JustMay, Brighton’s popular saxophonist; Snow White Trash, local performing arts company; DMT School, key community trailblazers and the team behind Crawley Pride.

This year's event. Picture: Crawley Pride

Each stop will be a colourful celebration where entertainment can be enjoyed. The team at Crawley LGBT CIC look forward to meeting you at any one of the planned stops.

Where to find the roadshow and at what time:

· 11:00 pm at Tilgate Park Coach Station

· 12:00 pm at Gatwick Airport, South Terminal Forecourt

· 13:00 pm at Queens Square

· 14:00 pm at Goffs Park

Ed Wills, Managing Director at Metrobus said: “It’s been a big year for Metrobus with the recent launch of 20 zero-emissions hydrogen buses in Crawley, and we are proud to offer Crawley Pride one of these fantastic vehicles for their road show and subsequent Pride event. As much as we strive to reduce carbon emissions for cleaner air, we also strive to support the many diverse communities that we serve in Crawley and the surrounding area, and are hugely proud to support Crawley Pride year after year.”

Crawley Pride Parade is free to follow and will most certainly be big, bold, and colourful. Leaving from the Memorial Gardens at 10am, and leading to the festival site at Goffs Park. The festival is expected to attract visitors from all over the town and surrounding areas. The headline sponsor for this year's Pride event in Crawley is Gatwick Airport, and with Liberty X as the headline act, the event is sure to be a hit. Queenz, RuPaul's Drag Race star; Pixie Polite, and a Steps Tribute; Steptacular will bring you all the fun vibes you need to join in the celebrations. Get your tickets today and join us for a day of unforgettable memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Wootton, Event Manager for Crawley LGBT CIC said: “Crawley is a wonderful multicultural town with a strong community heartbeat at its core. That being said, Crawley`s LGBTQIA+ people are still being discriminated against and often subject to hate crimes online and in person. This is why events like Crawley Pride and our Pride Roadshow are so important. You do not need to understand a person, but treating every person with respect, no matter what community they identify with is the decent human thing to do. This roadshow is a special addition to our annual Pride celebrations. Thank you Metrobus for your support and involvement during the planning and delivery of this event.”

To purchase your Crawley Pride tickets, visit Crawley Pride`s website at www.crawleylgbt.com