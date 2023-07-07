Pictures: Crawley action group participates in health expo as part of project with community

The event took place earlier this week (July 5) in collaboration with Crawley Community Action and Crawley Gurdwara in Ifield

Many groups were involved in this event including Diabetes Group, Menshare, NHS, Age UKWSBH and others.

A spokesperson from the event said: ‘’Crawley Community Action participated in Crawley Health Expo on July 5, 2023 as part of our 'Living Healthier Lives' project at Crawley Gurdwara in Ifield.

“It was a wonderful event with games, health checks, information & advice, meditation, exercise sessions and last but not the least, lovely food served by Crawley Gurdwara themselves. We were so touched by their hospitality!

“Sussex MSK organised a lovely and effective chair exercise session for people who spend long hours sitting at their desks. Sussex Cricket Foundation arranged an interesting cricket session in both net and field. People enjoyed this a lot. There were free health checks from Crawley Wellbeing and Prevention Assessment Teams. Gorgeous 'Mehendi' by ladies from Crawley Jumma Group. Lot of useful information and advice from Diabetes Group, Menshare, NHS, Age UKWSBH and others.’’

