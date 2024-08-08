Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The freehold on a city centre pub in Chichester is up for sale at a guide price of £500,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wickham Arms, on Bognor Road, shut down in July last year, Sussex World reported, having been open for less than a year since closing down in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 200 year old pub is described on its website as “A lovely community pub on the outskirts of Chichester, The Wickham Arms has developed a great reputation for hearty ales and fantastic friendly service. There's charm and character in abundance here.”

It is now being listed by Estate Agent Savills, and staff say the city centre local features an ‘intimate’ ground floor trading area, with space for 35 customers at a time, a rear trade garden with space for another 30 customers, three bedroom accommodation upstairs, and a 2,153 sq ft gross area. To find out more and make an offer, visit the Savills website.