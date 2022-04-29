33-year-old woman missing in Crawley

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who is missing from Crawley.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:27 pm

Prem, 33, was last seen walking to a bus stop on the afternoon of Monday (April 18) - police said.

She is described by police as 5’ 5” tall, of medium build and with shoulder length black hair.

Police have stated Prem was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a light coloured hooded jumper, green and grey trousers and sandals. She was also carrying a small handbag.

Anyone who has seen her or who may have any other information is urged by police to contact them online or via 101 quoting serial 1340 of 22/04.

