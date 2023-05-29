In pictures: Take a look inside new Hastings burger restaurant run by Master Chef winner

Patty Guy – the new Hastings seafront burger restaurant owned by master Chef winner Kenny Tutt is now up and running.

It is based at The Courtyard, adjacent to the Source skate and BMX park. Kenny was there himself last week working with staff in readiness for the opening and spoke to the Observer about his passion for burgers. He said: “It’s about keeping it simple but delicious. It's the classic smash burger just excellent beef, seasoned well, cooked juicy on the griddle. with great fillings and sandwiched in between fluffy potato buns.

"It comes from my real love of American burgers, which I have been obsessed with since being a child. It’s wonderful being in Hastings. The place has real energy and soul. We can’t wait to see people and feed them.”

Patty Guy offers everything from bacon cheeseburgers to a green chilli cheeseburger and also offers two varieties of vegan burgers.

Have you read? These are the best pubs in Hastings and St Leonards for outdoor drinking and dining

1 . Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Photo: staff

2 . Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Kenny Tutt is pictured right. Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Kenny Tutt is pictured right. Photo: staff

4 . Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Patty Guy's opening weekend at The Courtyard in Hastings. Photo: staff