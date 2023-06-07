There are many breweries in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a beer drinker and name the six best breweries in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the best breweries in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said “Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are 5 of the best breweries in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Harvey's Brewery A historic brewery dating back to 1790, Harvey's Brewery produces traditional ales using time-honoured methods, resulting in rich and full-bodied beers Photo: Accredited

2 . Burning Sky Brewery Known for their innovative and complex brews, Burning Sky Brewery specialises in barrel-aged and sour beers, pushing the boundaries of traditional brewing Photo: Accredited

3 . Long Man Brewery Nestled in the South Downs, Long Man Brewery crafts refreshing and balanced beers, often drawing inspiration from the beautiful surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

4 . Gun Brewery Combining traditional brewing techniques with locally sourced ingredients, Gun Brewery creates distinctive beers with a focus on sustainability and a connection to the Sussex landscape Photo: Accredited

