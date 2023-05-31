Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Pictures: 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many scenic car trips to journey through in Sussex but where is the best?
By Ellis Peters
Published 31st May 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:53 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a car owner and name the top six most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge, tourist websites and travel guides.

Here are 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Drive along this ancient trail, which stretches across the South Downs National Park. Enjoy breathtaking views of rolling hills, meadows, and picturesque villages along the way

1. South Downs Way

Drive along this ancient trail, which stretches across the South Downs National Park. Enjoy breathtaking views of rolling hills, meadows, and picturesque villages along the way Photo: Accredited

Take a coastal drive from Eastbourne to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in Britain. Experience stunning panoramic vistas of the English Channel and the surrounding countryside

2. Beachy Head Drive

Take a coastal drive from Eastbourne to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in Britain. Experience stunning panoramic vistas of the English Channel and the surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

Explore the beautiful Arundel Castle and its grounds. Then, embark on a scenic loop through the South Downs, passing charming villages, lush green landscapes, and the River Arun

3. Arundel Castle Loop

Explore the beautiful Arundel Castle and its grounds. Then, embark on a scenic loop through the South Downs, passing charming villages, lush green landscapes, and the River Arun Photo: Accredited

Drive through the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, known for its ancient woodlands, sandstone ridges, and historic villages. Enjoy the tranquil countryside scenery as you traverse this picturesque region

4. High Weald AONB

Drive through the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, known for its ancient woodlands, sandstone ridges, and historic villages. Enjoy the tranquil countryside scenery as you traverse this picturesque region Photo: Accredited

