Pictures: 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a car owner and name the top six most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.
The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge, tourist websites and travel guides.
See more: 7 unique features of Sussex you might not have not known about, according to ChatGPT, Top 5 scenic railway journeys in Sussex, according to ChatGPT, Top 6 things to do in Sussex over the half term, according to ChatGPT
Here are 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT: