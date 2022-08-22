Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place from 10am to 5pm and will be open by appointment only.

Louise Adams, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new development, Ockley Park.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is holding a launch event for its Ockley Park development in Hassocks on Saturday and Sunday (August 27-28)

“With a fantastic location, plenty of green space and excellent connections to London and Brighton, the development is going to be a wonderful place to live.

“I encourage anyone interested in moving to this exciting new community to get in touch with our sales team to find out more about the homes available and to book an appointment to visit us.”

Ockley Park will provide a choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes as well as two-bedroom apartments.

The company said these will be ideal for those stepping onto the property ladder as well as families.

There will be plenty of open space too, including a community park and orchard, said Taylor Wimpey.

Alongside the new homes, Taylor Wimpey is set to provide financial contributions to Mid Sussex District Council, with more than £6 million going towards improving health care infrastructure, local roads, sustainable transport, as well as sports and community facilities.

Taylor Wimpey’s Ockley Park site is located on Ockley Lane, Hassocks, BN6 8NY.