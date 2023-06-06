There are many places to watch a sunset in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a resident and name the best areas to watch a sunset in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the best places to watch a sunset in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.

Here are 7 of the best places to watch a sunset in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Beachy Head Marvel at breathtaking coastal views as the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the iconic white cliffs Photo: Accredited

2 . Birling Gap Experience a picturesque sunset with panoramic vistas of the English Channel, dramatic cliffs, and the stunning Beachy Head lighthouse Photo: Accredited

3 . Devil's Dyke Enjoy a magical sunset from this renowned beauty spot, offering sweeping views of the South Downs National Park and the charming countryside below Photo: Accredited

4 . West Wittering Beach Relax on sandy shores and witness the sun's mesmerising descent over the glistening waters of Chichester Harbor Photo: Accredited

