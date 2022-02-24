77 entries by primary school pupils in Southbourne Lions Club’s Peace Poster competition

There were entries from 77 children aged between seven and ten years old from both schools, who were given the theme of ‘Peace Now’ to represent artistically in a poster.
Local artist Lesley Wood judged the competition, looking for artistic merit as a poster, originality and the expression of the theme.
As well as Hobbycraft vouchers for the winners, the schools were provided with money towards art materials and each child taking part was given a certificate of achievement by the Lions club.
The winning posters will be sent on to the Lions South East District to enter the next stage of the competition.
---
