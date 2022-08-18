A-level results: Battle Abbey School students' 'hard work, grit and graft' leads to 'fantastic' grades

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 75 per cent of students achieved A* to B, with a further 54 per cent of all grades at A* and A.

David Clark, headmaster, said: “My congratulations go to every student receiving results today. Despite the disruption to their studies caused by the pandemic each one has shown real positivity, determination and developed a work ethic they should be enormously proud of.

"Our students and staff have embraced the challenges and these fantastic results are based on real hard work, grit and graft.

Battle Abbey School students with their A-level results

“Given their GCSE results were teacher assessed and despite the exam regulators making a concerted effort to manage A-level grades downwards this year, Battle Abbey School is delighted to report a significant improvement in comparison with the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 results. Almost a quarter (22 per cent) of all grades are at A* while 91 per cent achieved A* to C grades with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

“Alongside our thriving EPQ and BTEC programme, the creative arts continue to be a school-wide strength with art, theatre studies and textiles departments all seeing A* to B across the board.

"Academic rigour can also be seen in our Latin results, with the entire cohort receiving an A grade while our mathematics department continues to be a fantastic strength for us with 100 per cent of our further maths cohort achieving A* to B. Several further departments saw 100 per cent of their cohort achieve A* to C grades.

“While almost all students have performed exceptionally well, particular mention should go to Katie Lam who achieved five A* grades, Amelie Arundell with four A* grades, Ruby Chisholm-Beyer who achieved three A* grades and Harrison Todd achieved two A* grades and three A grades. Balthazar Blick secured A*A*A, Corbyn Smithers gained an A* grade and three A grades, as too did Felix Rodgers, George Jempson and Bertie Lambert. Dan Jones and Ameya Sangle achieved A grades across the board while Olly Dudman achieved an A* and two A grades.