A vacant Eastergate care home can be replaced with five homes, Arun planners have ruled.
Plans were submitted to demolish The Hollies, 84 Barnham Road, Eastergate, and build five dwellings with garaging and landscaping.
Arun District Council officers said: "This proposal represents an appropriate redevelopment without compromising the visual amenity of the area amenities of neighbouring residential occupiers. The proposal represents sustainable development."
A planning statement by Smith Simmons & Partners said the 0.34 hectare plot at The Hollies, 84 Barnham Road, is currently occupied by a ‘sprawling two-storey and single storey building which was in use as a residential home for the elderly prior to its closure’.
The statement said this was a ‘windfall’ housing supply opportunity for sites not specifically identified in the development plan which should be supported.
It would be replaced with two three bedroom and three four bedroom homes, with 16 parking spaces, using the existing access from Barnham Road.
Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council raised an objection saying the site is not allocated in the new made Barnham & Eastergate Neighbourhood Plan.
It said the increase in traffic would have a negative impact on the villages and it did not conform with several policies.
There were two letters of objection from residents saying windows would overlook windows and gardens of neighbours.
One said if an existing care home is to be demolished then a purpose-built care home should be constructed in its place, not five dwellings adding to the already congested area around the Barnham Road.
To view the decision use the search reference BE/176/21/PL on the Arun planning portal.