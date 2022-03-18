Vacant Eastergate care home could be replaced with five homes

A planning statement by Smith Simmons & Partners said the 0.34 hectare plot at The Hollies, 84 Barnham Road, is currently occupied by a ‘sprawling two-storey and single storey building which was in use as a residential home for the elderly prior to its closure’.

It would be replaced with two three bedroom and three four bedroom homes, with 16 parking spaces, using the existing access from Barnham Road.

The statement said this was a ‘windfall’ housing supply opportunity for sites not specifically identified in the development plan which should be supported.

“The proposal would provide five new dwellings to help meet housing need and make a more effective and efficient use of the site as a ‘windfall’ development where the site is firmly located within the built-up area boundary within a highly sustainable location,” it said.

“The five dwellings will provide a meaningful contribution to the housing stock with a range of house sizes reflective of a moderate density development, reflective of its position on Barnham Road within a highly sustainable setting close to services and public transport links.”

To view the plans and comment, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/21/22/PL.