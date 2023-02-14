We’re wishing all our readers a very happy Valentine’s Day.
To celebrate the day of love, we’ve pulled together 11 of the things we most love about the fabulous county we live in.
Sussex offers a wealth of culture, entertainment, stunning scenery, things to do and a whole lot more.
This picture guide takes you through some of the best.
1. Beaches
Sussex has miles and miles of stunning coastline and family-friendly beaches, such as the sandy shores at Littlehampton
Photo: S Robards
2. South Downs
Sussex is home to the beautiful South Downs National Park. offering stunning scenery like here at Wiston, looking towards Chanctonbury Ring. Photo by Derek Martin DM16148208a
Photo: Derek Martin
3. History
Important historical events took place in our county, such as the Battle of Hastings. While Fishbourne Roman Palace is steeped in history as it is the largest Roman villa in Britain.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Sunsets
Sussex is home to many amazing spots to watch the sunset. But CrabShack in Worthing is possibly the best, having been voted one of the top 25 places in the world to watch the sunset in 2021.
Photo: CrabShack