These rescue dogs at Arundawn are looking for loving homes. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?
Each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for a home.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Llama - three years, ten months old
Llama is believed to be a Chinese Crested Powder Puff cross. She was handed in to the rescue, 'unwanted and pregnant', just before Christmas. She has had a litter of healthy puppies and will be looking for her forever home once they have all moved on. Llama is very sweet and small and can live with other dogs and children.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Monty - nine years old
Arundawn has said 'Monty is one of those dogs that come into rescue and just breaks our hearts'. The Rottweiler cross Dobermann had not been walked in two years, had become overweight and was terrified of the outdoors. However, after spending time in his foster home he has become 'a complete cuddlebug' and, despite his size, believes he can fit in your lap. He loves playing fetch and has lost all the excess weight he had when he first arrived so is looking very sleek and healthy. Monty is walked with a muzzle as he is still reactive to other dogs so cannot be rehomed with any other pets, and will need to be adopted by someone who is capable of walking him due to his strength on the lead. He is also still quite anxious when going outside so this will need to be worked on, and also means he would like to find a home in a very quiet and rural location. He can live with children older than 12.
Photo: Arundawn
3. Molly - 12 years, nine months old
Molly and Bear have been waiting for a home for more than a year. While they have spent their time in foster together and ideally would stay together, the rescue feels that they could be rehomed separately due to them having very different needs. Molly is older and would need a home locally to remain an Arundawn Shelter dog to help support her health and age .
Photo: Arundawn
4. Bear - seven years and nine months old
Molly and Bear have been waiting for a home for more than a year. While they have spent their time in foster together and ideally would stay together, the rescue feels that they could be rehomed separately due to them having very different needs. Bear could be homed with someone who is around all the time as he has separation anxiety and can be lead reactive to other dogs.
Photo: Arundawn