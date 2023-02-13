2 . Monty - nine years old

Arundawn has said 'Monty is one of those dogs that come into rescue and just breaks our hearts'. The Rottweiler cross Dobermann had not been walked in two years, had become overweight and was terrified of the outdoors. However, after spending time in his foster home he has become 'a complete cuddlebug' and, despite his size, believes he can fit in your lap. He loves playing fetch and has lost all the excess weight he had when he first arrived so is looking very sleek and healthy. Monty is walked with a muzzle as he is still reactive to other dogs so cannot be rehomed with any other pets, and will need to be adopted by someone who is capable of walking him due to his strength on the lead. He is also still quite anxious when going outside so this will need to be worked on, and also means he would like to find a home in a very quiet and rural location. He can live with children older than 12. ​

Photo: Arundawn