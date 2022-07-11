More than 20 caravans and motorhomes pitched up at Goring Greensward in Marine Drive last week.
In a statement on Wednesday (July 6), West Sussex County Council said all 24 vehicles had been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land.
"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence,” a spokesperson added.
In an update on Friday, the council said: “We would like to assure people that we are moving forward with the court proceedings.”
On Monday (July 11), the council added: “We are aware of additional arrivals over the weekend, court proceedings are still progressing and we will continue to monitor the site along with Sussex Police.”
Sussex Police confirmed last week that officers were working with local authorities.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware and are responding to reports of an unauthorised encampment at Goring Gap on Marine Drive.