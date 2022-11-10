The four-week consultation (16 November to 16 December 2022) will give people the opportunity to have their say on the latest changes to the project that have been made following a detailed analysis of over 4,000responses received during the last consultation held earlier this year.

Andrew Jackson, National Highways project lead, said: “Over the course of 2022 we have made changes to the scheme design – including reducing the impact of additional traffic through Walberton, and we’d now like to present those additional changes and gather feedback on them. During this consultation we will be presenting our revised design and seeking your feedback on the changes put forward. Once we have given everyone a chance to comment on the new proposals, we plan to submit ourDCO application in Spring 2023.”

In addition to revised proposals at Walberton, National Highways will be providing an update on plans for the Avisford Park Golf Course, a bat crossing at Tye Lane and new proposals for the Crossbush Junction.

The supplementary consultation begins on November 16 and will end on December 16.

Those interested in seeing the new proposals can do so at a number of indoor community venues where the consultation materials will be available, as well as attendance by the project team.

Event Location Address Date Time Arundel Town Hall Arundel Town Hall Maltravers Street Arundel West Sussex BN18 9AP Saturday 3 December 2022 10am to 4pm Fontwell Park Racecourse Fontwell Park Racecourse Arundel Road Fontwell BN18 0SY Monday 5 December 2022 11am to 7pm Walberton Pavilion The Pavilion The Street Walberton Arundel West Sussex BN18 0PJ Saturday 10 December 2022 10am to 4pm

This won’t be the last opportunity for people to have their say. These proposals are still at a preliminary stage and communities and stakeholders will be able to view and comment on the plans following the submission of the DCO application in 2023 and during the examination stage.

More information on the DCO process is available here: https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/#dco-animation

For anyone who wants to provide feedback, forms will be available on the project website when the supplementary consultation period begins, at in-person events, and at the document deposit points.