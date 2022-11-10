A27 Arundel bypass: New consultation opens
National Highways has confirmed details of the supplementary consultation into proposals for the A27 Arundel bypass and is encouraging everyone interested to have their say on updated information.
The four-week consultation (16 November to 16 December 2022) will give people the opportunity to have their say on the latest changes to the project that have been made following a detailed analysis of over 4,000responses received during the last consultation held earlier this year.
Andrew Jackson, National Highways project lead, said: “Over the course of 2022 we have made changes to the scheme design – including reducing the impact of additional traffic through Walberton, and we’d now like to present those additional changes and gather feedback on them. During this consultation we will be presenting our revised design and seeking your feedback on the changes put forward. Once we have given everyone a chance to comment on the new proposals, we plan to submit ourDCO application in Spring 2023.”
In addition to revised proposals at Walberton, National Highways will be providing an update on plans for the Avisford Park Golf Course, a bat crossing at Tye Lane and new proposals for the Crossbush Junction.
Most Popular
The supplementary consultation begins on November 16 and will end on December 16.
Those interested in seeing the new proposals can do so at a number of indoor community venues where the consultation materials will be available, as well as attendance by the project team.
|Event Location
|Address
|Date
|Time
|
Arundel Town Hall
|
Arundel Town Hall Maltravers Street Arundel West Sussex BN18 9AP
|
Saturday 3 December 2022
|
10am to 4pm
|
Fontwell Park Racecourse
|
Fontwell Park Racecourse
Arundel Road
Fontwell
BN18 0SY
|
Monday 5 December 2022
|
11am to 7pm
|
Walberton Pavilion
|
The Pavilion
The Street
Walberton
Arundel
West Sussex
BN18 0PJ
|
Saturday 10
December 2022
|10am to 4pm
This won’t be the last opportunity for people to have their say. These proposals are still at a preliminary stage and communities and stakeholders will be able to view and comment on the plans following the submission of the DCO application in 2023 and during the examination stage.
More information on the DCO process is available here: https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/#dco-animation
For anyone who wants to provide feedback, forms will be available on the project website when the supplementary consultation period begins, at in-person events, and at the document deposit points.
Plans and consultation materials are also available on the scheme website www.nationalhighways.co.uk/a27arundel or by writing to Freepost A27 ARUNDEL.