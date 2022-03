Traffic is slow and queuing, according to sources, after two vehicles collided on the Chichester bypass by the A259 at the the Bognor Bridge Roundabout.

Motorists on Bognor Road and on the bypass are being affected by delays.

Traffic stock image

Vehicles remain at the scene awaiting recovery, the source said.