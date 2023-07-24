A community meeting has been organised by police in Adur and Worthing – but MP Tim Loughton is among those unhappy about the late notice.

Adur and Worthing Police announced on social media – shortly before 9am this morning (Monday, July 24) – that its neighbourhood PCSOs will be ‘holding a community pop up’ at Manor Park in Lancing, between 3pm and 5pm today.

“If you’re in the area, please come and have a chat with us!” the notice added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter.

Adur and Worthing Police announced on social media – shortly before 9am – that its neighbourhood PCSOs will be ‘holding a community pop up’ at Manor Park in Lancing, between 3pm and 5pm (Stock image / National World)

He wrote: “This is in six hours' time and when many people will be at work. Why was more notice not given and local councillors involved to help publicise and a more appropriate time chosen?”

Residents are also unhappy. One Facebook reply read: “Please can these be arranged when people aren't at work? Many of us are concerned about what is happening in Lancing but don't have the opportunity to voice our concerns or listen to what is being done to restore confidence in the police.”

The police held a similar meeting in the Asda car park in South Street, Lancing, at 11am on Tuesday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This came after Sussex Police apologised for the ‘clumsy language’ of one of its community support officers, after an allegation that he refused to attend an ongoing shoplifting incident. The story made national news earlier this month.

A community meeting has been organised by police in Adur and Worthing – but East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton is among those unhappy about the late notice. Photo contributed