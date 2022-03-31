Africa-inspired brain tumour fundraiser for East Grinstead man

To mark the anniversary of Mark Smith’s death – which falls during Brain Tumour Awareness Month – his sister Sara Wiegand hosted the Kilometres for Kilimanjaro fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research.

Held at the Leighton Buzzard gym where Sara works, participating members of Hunt Fitness walked, cycled or ran the equivalent Kilimanjaro climb distance, choosing either a short, medium or long route.

The challenge took place in the week leading up to Wear a Hat Day on Friday, March 25, for which the gym planned a special evening to bring members together and give participants the opportunity to finish their kilometres if they had not already done so.

Mark was very passionate about Africa and hoped to return one day with his children

The aim is to raise £2,740 needed to fund a day of research and, to help with fundraising, Hunt Fitness is selling specially designed caps and beanies available for £15 each.

Mark was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme in February 2014 and died in a hospice two years later, leaving behind his loving wife, Karen, and their seven-year-old twins, Matthew and Katie.

He had a great love of Africa and one of his greatest achievements was having climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, an experience he had hoped to repeat with his children one day.

Sara said: “Mark was a laid-back guy with a real zest for life.

Mark and Karen Smith with their twin children Matthew and Katie

“He lived abroad for about 15 years, first living and working in Prague, then Kenya, Eritrea and Egypt before coming back to the UK in his late 30s.

“He did amazing things in Africa, including climbing Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and trekking to see the mountain gorillas in Rwanda.”

To support the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/Hunt-Fitness

