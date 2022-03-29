Things to do in Mid Sussex this Easter holidays

1.
Sheffield Park, Haywards Heath. April 2-24. Find and complete 10 nature-inspired activities that are hiding along the way. A butterfly count and creating nature art are just some of the activities you can experience. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.
2.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, at Wakehurst. An interactive Easter adventure to feed curious minds from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 24. Based on Eric Carle’s best-selling children’s book, the trail will recreate the journey of the caterpillar from egg to butterfly though a series of 3D installations, including a variety of fruit, a cosy chrysalis, and a bright, beautiful butterfly, each recreating the signature aesthetic of the much-loved book.
Visitors to the trail will experience the caterpillar’s metamorphosis as they journey around the gardens, digesting facts about the wonder of nature and the close connections between plant and insect life on earth.
3.
Spring Live! event at South of England showground, Ardingly. Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24. The two-day event, will run from 9am to 5pm each day and is crammed with animals, activities, experiences, and entertainment for all the family. The weekend event is set to feature live and interactive entertainment and thanks to the easing of Covid restrictions, this year will see the welcome return of ‘have a go’ activities such as archery and axe throwing. Pic S Robards SR2110091 SUS-210910-172646001
4.
Nymans, Haywards Heath. April 9-24. The Easter trail leads you through hidden doorways and the Wall Garden. Try out fun challenges such as hiding like a mouse, finding your favourite flower and tuning into the natural world all around you. Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.