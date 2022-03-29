Things to do in Mid Sussex this Easter holidays

2.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, at Wakehurst. An interactive Easter adventure to feed curious minds from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 24. Based on Eric Carle’s best-selling children’s book, the trail will recreate the journey of the caterpillar from egg to butterfly though a series of 3D installations, including a variety of fruit, a cosy chrysalis, and a bright, beautiful butterfly, each recreating the signature aesthetic of the much-loved book. Visitors to the trail will experience the caterpillar’s metamorphosis as they journey around the gardens, digesting facts about the wonder of nature and the close connections between plant and insect life on earth.