Air ambulance called to Crawley incident

Emergency service crews have been called to an incident in Crawley.
An eye-witness said police and ambulance crews are currently (Sunday, May 1) in Midhurst Close, Ifield.
An air ambulance also landed in Ewhurst Playing Fields at around 4pm, according to an eye-witness.
Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.
READ THIS: Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2: 48 pictures including new owners, crowd pictures, flares, players’ lap of honour and action