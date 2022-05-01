Air ambulance called to Crawley incident

Emergency service crews have been called to an incident in Crawley.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:53 pm

An eye-witness said police and ambulance crews are currently (Sunday, May 1) in Midhurst Close, Ifield.

An air ambulance also landed in Ewhurst Playing Fields at around 4pm, according to an eye-witness.

Emergency service crews in Midhurst Close, Crawley SUS-220105-164646001

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex have been contacted for more information.

