Two air ambulances were spotted over Worthing on Tuesday evening (October 3).

They were filmed landing in Victoria Park at around 6.30pm.

It came amid reports of a stabbing in the town, with police and forensic officers sealing off Amelia Park. Click here to see photos from the scene.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement about the incident, which you can read in full here.

