Air ambulances land in Worthing - See video footage from the scene
Two air ambulances were spotted over Worthing on Tuesday evening (October 3).
They were filmed landing in Victoria Park at around 6.30pm.
It came amid reports of a stabbing in the town, with police and forensic officers sealing off Amelia Park. Click here to see photos from the scene.
Sussex Police has since issued a statement about the incident, which you can read in full here.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called to reports of an assault near the junction of Richmond Road and Clifton Road. Ambulance crews attended the scene.”