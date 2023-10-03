BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school

Air ambulances land in Worthing - See video footage from the scene

Two air ambulances were spotted over Worthing on Tuesday evening (October 3).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 19:10 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They were filmed landing in Victoria Park at around 6.30pm.

It came amid reports of a stabbing in the town, with police and forensic officers sealing off Amelia Park. Click here to see photos from the scene.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement about the incident, which you can read in full here.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called to reports of an assault near the junction of Richmond Road and Clifton Road. Ambulance crews attended the scene.”

Related topics:Victoria ParkSussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service