Airbourne announces the charities it will be supporting at this year's event

Airbourne has confirmed the three charities it will be supporting with this year’s event.

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has been named the Airbourne people’s charity for 2023 following a recent public vote. The life-saving charity will receive a share of the donations received during bucket collections at this year’s international airshow.

The collections during the free four-day event – which runs from August 17-20 – are organised by Hailsham Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour, and they have chosen their own charities, Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance and the Salvation Army, to also benefit from money collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three charities, which will support the show with volunteer collectors, will share 30 per cent of the total donations with the remaining 70 per cent going towards a fund to keep the airshow flying high.

Representatives of the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance, Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour, Hailsham Rotary Club, Cllr Margaret Bannister and Ace the Air Bear launch the charity collections for Airbourne 2023. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead cabinet member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety Margaret Bannister said: “I am delighted that the Air Ambulance, which does such vital work locally, has been chosen by the people of Eastbourne to be the Airbourne people’s charity.”

She added: “The public’s support of these three charities means they will receive essential donations to continue their valuable work, as well as supporting the future of Airbourne.”

KSS’ executive director of fundraising and philanthropy Kelly Heaton-Ralph said: “It costs over £45k a day to run our life-saving service and, as an independent charity, most of that is funded by the public. Being voted [the] Airbourne people’s charity means a great deal to us at KSS and really will make a huge difference - helping us to raise vital funds and awareness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance trustee Jenny Eldridge said: “We are delighted that the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour nominated us as their charity of the year and that we will be joining them with the collection buckets throughout Airbourne. It is a wonderful event and it’s always a pleasure to welcome so many visitors to our wonderful town.”

Captain Mark Kent from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army added: “The Salvation Army provides a safe place for people to socialise, meet others and receive various kinds of support. “