Airbourne: Red Arrows to take part in Eastbourne show

The Red Arrows will be taking to the skies above Eastbourne this summer for Airbourne.

The RAF display team has confirmed it will perform on all four days of the event.

In addition, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – including a hurricane, Lancaster and spitfire – will also fly on all four days, with the RAF Typhoon joining Friday-Sunday.

The Red Arrows at Airbourne. Picture from Matt Kuchta SUS-220321-172526001

Eastbourne’s International Airshow boasts a two-mile flying display line along the seafront.

The event had been cancelled for the last two years due to the covid pandemic.

As well as flying displays over August 18–21 from lunchtime until around 5pm, there will also be ground displays on the promenades and Western Lawns.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “We are absolutely delighted to announce the Red Arrows will be making an appearance on all four days of Airbourne this summer.

“They are without doubt the stars of our annual airshow and to have them along with the hugely popular Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, means visitors are in for a real treat this year.

“As more flying displays are announced in the coming months, I would urge everyone to get behind this event and support it.

“We need additional financial support to ensure Airbourne 2022 is not the final one to take to the skies and details of how everyone can help can be found at www.eastbourneairshow.com/donate”

A spokesperson from VisitEastbourne said with the increasing price of flying displays and security, the show must cover its cost of around £400,000 this year or face being grounded for good in 2023.

A VisitEastbourne spokesperson said, “Those looking to simply donate can do so and become an Airbourne ambassador with one-off and monthly payment options available online.

“Names of all supporters will appear on the airshow website, although there is also the option to remain anonymous.”

The spokesperson said Airbourne has also taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint.