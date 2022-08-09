International airline to hold ‘Pilot Roadshows’ across the UK including Gatwick Airport

The Pilot Roadshows will offer a great opportunity for interested pilots to learn more about the recruitment process, meet the Emirates team to learn more about the benefits of being an Emirates pilot, and find out about living and working in Dubai.

Dates for open days in the UK include:

-Thursday, August 11 – Double Tree by Hilton Manchester Airport

Presentations at 10am and 1pm.

-Friday, August 12 - Hilton Garden Inn Luton North.

Presentations at 10am and 1pm.

-Saturday, August 13 – Crowne Plaza Gatwick – Crawley

Presentations at 10am and 1pm.

Pilots only need to attend one of the sessions and prior registration is not required to participate.

Emirates encourages partners to come along to the roadshows as it is a family decision to move to Dubai. Interested spouses can attend the presentations to obtain information on living in Dubai, schooling for children and other aspects that would touch upon the lifestyle of the family. Emirates also arranges for spouses to travel to Dubai for the assessment, so they have the opportunity to experience Emirates and Dubai, first hand.