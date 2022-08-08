The grasslands that make up the park have turned brown and many of the paths are covered with dust.

It’s not just the grass, but the lake’s water level has dropped as the bottom of the main lake is visible to visitors.

However, the animals at Tilgate Nature Centre didn’t seem to mind the hot weather as they enjoyed their outdoor enclosures.

Here are some pictures from Tilgate Park:

PICTURE GALLERY: Popular Crawley park looks parched as summer drought continues

