VIDEO: Take a tour of JetBlue’s inaugural flight from Gatwick Airport to Boston

The airline’s daily nonstop service is part of its focus city strategy and long-term transatlantic growth plans.

London was the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue from Boston and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s large Boston customer base.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, JetBlue launched its first-ever transatlantic service from New York-JFK to both Heathrow and Gatwick, London’s largest and busiest airports.

JetBlue check-in desks

The carrier plans to grow its transatlantic presence this year with a new service from Boston Logan to London’s Heathrow Airport, launching September 20, 2022, and an additional Gatwick departure from New York starting October 29, 2022.

Between JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, the airline will offer five daily flights between the U.S. and the U.K. by October.

Robin Hayes, chief executive officer at JetBlue said: “Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers.

“As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”

JetBlue check-in desks

Dave Clark, head of revenue at JetBlue said: “It’s really exciting to have our first flight from Gatwick to Boston and it means a few things. One is that there will be a new, non-stop flight to Boston and this means that customers have another way to connect to JetBlue’s network.

“This new route will link Gatwick to several other destinations that we currently don’t serve such as Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Not only is it a new option to Boston but for other major cities too.

“Just having more options will make things a lot easier for passengers. More and more customers are realising what a great option Gatwick is.”

First class cabins

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com

VIDEO: Take a tour of JetBlue’s inaugural flight from Gatwick to Boston