Aldi gives store colleagues in Sussex extra pay boost

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:34 BST

Aldi Store Assistants are set to receive a better-than-expected pay rise from Saturday 1 March, with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.75.

The new minimum rate, which increases to £14.05 within the M25, exceeds the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year and will take effect from Saturday 1 March.

Store Assistant pay will rise further to £13.66 nationally, and £14.35 within the M25, based on the length of service.

Aldi has also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay for Store Assistants to £12.85 per hour nationally and £14.16 per hour for those within the M25.

Picture: Aldi
Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This latest increase recognises the important contribution that our colleagues make day in, day out and ensures they are rewarded fully for their contribution with industry-leading pay.

“Every member of Team Aldi plays an important role in providing the best products, service and value to the millions of shoppers that visit our stores.”

