I am now the ‘proud’ owner of my very own Roblox account.

Not because I value computer games with basic graphics and people that resemble Lego blocks, or have a particular desire to complete an obby (that’s an obstacle course game, for the Roblox uninitiated) or become a puppy and be chased through a house filled with rats and a mad granny (don’t ask).

One of the games Katherine has been trying out on her new Roblox account...

No, I set up my account, complete with an avatar wearing some very questionable clothes (Roblox characters don’t seem to have access to my H&M and New Look staple look), because my daughter begged me to. Rightly or wrongly, like many of her friends she has an account (heavily monitored, with chat function disabled, just as an FYI) and absolutely loves being able to select from hundreds of games to play. But, like most children, she’s a social creature and it’s much more fun to play with somebody else.

Sometimes, I set up for her to video call her friends so they can enjoy building houses in Brookhaven together (according to the Robox annual, it was the best game of 2021, dontcha know?!). It’s the very modern construct of a virtual and literal play-date. But it’s not ideal as it requires her using my mobile phone, and even I draw the line at her spending time on two screens at once very often.

So now, on a quiet weekend, you might find me and her riding through a meadow together in Horse World, or visiting the Aqualiana Water Park.

It was chocolatini o'clock for Katherine and her friend Bex when they visited Woods burgers in Worthing at the weekend

Sure, it’s probably not recognised by the Department for Education as something that will further her Key Stage 2 learning objectives, but at a time when children are under more pressure than ever to perform at school, it’s just nice to let them do something fun (I needed it, too, after trying to ‘help’ her with some complicated subtraction homework...!). And I know she appreciated it. She excitedly talked me through all sorts of games, and marvelled at my inability to move the controls in a smooth fashion (seriously, why have they made it so hard to even walk in a straight line – is it to make 40-year-old mums feel inferior?!).

Sometimes it feels like children are being forced to grow up way too quickly, which makes me cherish these moments of simple and child-like delight even more.

Could do with the good people of Roblox helping me with my jumping skills, though!

n Another week, another chance to visit some of our amazing bars and restaurants.

It’s been said by a couple of people that I’m ‘always out’, but how else am I going to recommend so many of our fab places to you? I really am just that selfless (and the fact that so many of my really good friends have big birthdays at the moment that I have no choice but to join them and celebrate!).

On Saturday, it was the turn of one of my besties, Bex. A few of us headed out for some afternoon cocktails at the Last Melon, as none of us had tried it before. It was really nice, but if ever there was a place to make me feel old... I think I may have been double the average age in there. Eeek!

Next to Woods, for one of their epic burgers, washed down with a chocolatini and Prosecco, because... why not?