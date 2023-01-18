Vicky meets… artist Ashley Jones

You’re a full-time artist now, but what is your professional background? I always loved art and I was always doodling and drawing cartoons. I went to art college, but then I changed track and went on to work in learning disabilities and as a psychiatric nurse for many years.

But I always kept the art going; taking commissions and doing illustrations for publishers. Twelve years ago, when the opportunity to take a space in Arundel at Nineveh House came up, I decided to take a bit of a leap of faith. I thought it’s now or never, Jones!

Will you tell me more about your art? I do a lot of personalised art – things like beachscapes with people walking their dogs. I also have a greeting card business. I am inspired by all sorts of things, but especially the local landscape. Places like West Wittering beach are a huge inspiration.

There seems to be a gentle humour in a lot of your work – is that a fair assessment? All my work is designed to make people feel a bit better. One of my most popular ranges is my bears, which really began by accident. I saw a big abstract painting that reminded me of a bear asleep and so I drew a bear asleep. It sold, so I did some more. The bears get quite a big reaction.

What is your process for commissioned pieces? I paint in silhouette, so people usually bring me in photos so that I have a sense of scale. Then I paint them on a beach or wherever they want. Turnaround is usually around a week, but sometimes I do things on the spot.

People often choose a personalised piece as a wedding gift. We all have everything we need to set up a home by the time we get married, so a couple painted on a beach, perhaps flying a heart-shaped kite or with their dog, is a really lovely and lasting gift.

Some people are surprised that it’s a guy painting this type of picture, but I have always been an observer. It was on the beach that I first saw a couple flying a heart-shaped kite.

Is art more accessible these days? Galleries can be serious places, but Nineveh House is a mooching place, not a gallery. The idea is that it’s a place that is fun, relaxed and with affordable ‘finds’.

What has the year ahead got in store for you? I’m hoping to develop the bears with a theme called One Wise Bear. These will be illustrations of a bear, accompanied by positive affirmations and sayings.

The idea is to produce art and gifts like tea towels. The way people respond to bears is really interesting.

Where can we find you? I am usually at Nineveh House Antiques, which is on Tarrant Street in Arundel. I am always happy to discuss commissions, so just pop in and say hello. Otherwise you can see my work on Instagram at ashgallery.art