Anatomy of a Scandal: Netflix number one show filmed partly in Sussex near Eastbourne

A new Netflix show has featured scenes from East Sussex.

Anatomy of a Scandal, which is the number one show on Netflix in the UK at the time of writing, has scenes filmed on the Downs near Cuckmere Haven, and at the Coastguard Cottages.

Over the series’ six shows there are three scenes at the picturesque location.

Cuckmere Haven (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180907-110042008

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend feature in the scenes, as their characters take a break from London life on the Sussex coast.

The show, which is about an MP (played by Friend) being accused of raping his assistant – and how his wife (Miller) copes with the fallout, currently has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

The series is based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name.

Netflix has been contacted for more information.