Rustington Community Café set to launch to help people living with dementia and their carers socialise

The weekly meet-up is part of Arun Dementia Action Alliance and will be run in conjunction with Saxon Weald and Sage House dementia support services in Tangmere.
Rustington Community Café and Friends will launch at Abbotswood, an Extra Care scheme, in Station Road, on Wednesday, September 7.
It will continue weekly on Wednesdays from 10.30am to midday. Entry is £3.25 per person.
Organiser Mandie Kane, community liaison dementia nurse, said: "The café is for local people who would like to socialise, including people living with dementia and their carers."