Rustington Community Café set to launch to help people living with dementia and their carers socialise

A new community café is launching in Rustington to help people living with dementia and their carers to socialise.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:15 pm

The weekly meet-up is part of Arun Dementia Action Alliance and will be run in conjunction with Saxon Weald and Sage House dementia support services in Tangmere.

Rustington Community Café and Friends will launch at Abbotswood, an Extra Care scheme, in Station Road, on Wednesday, September 7.

It will continue weekly on Wednesdays from 10.30am to midday. Entry is £3.25 per person.

Community cafes help people living with dementia and their carers to socialise

Read More

Read More
Rustington Gardens Competition 2022 winners revealed

Also in the news: Morrisons Littlehampton sets up donation point for Sophie’s Snack Box Chichester to help provide food for children in hospital and their families

See also: Rustington businesses go blue to raise awareness of Dementia Friendly Community

Organiser Mandie Kane, community liaison dementia nurse, said: "The café is for local people who would like to socialise, including people living with dementia and their carers."

RustingtonStation Road