Fury is mounting over increasing numbers of potholes currently being reported across the district causing damage to cars.

Residents have pinpointed roads that are particularly bad including the A264, Kerves Lane, New Street, St Leonard’s Road, Brighton Road, Beech Road, Forest Road, Church Road and roads in Southwater.

Many drivers are having to pay out hundreds of pounds to repair damage to vehicle tyres, wheels and wheel rims. And, they say, that claims for compensation are frequently turned down by West Sussex County Council which is responsible for the upkeep of highways.

Repairs have recently been carried out to potholes in Church Road, Roffey, but others have been left

Residents have been sharing views on social media with one saying: “The state of the roads is just diabolical. In Church Road there are four potholes within a few feet of each other. They get repaired but they are open again within a few weeks.”

Another said: “It would cost the council a lot less in the long run if they just fixed them properly the first time. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The county council blames the roads’ deterioration on extreme weather over the past year. A spokesperson said: “Large weather fluctuations make road surfaces expand, contract and expand again, causing cracks and new potholes to form.”

The council says that an inspector visits the site when potholes are reported and decides on repairs depending on size, location and severity. The spokesperson said: “Repairs are only temporary when the weather is very wet or cold, or when it is an emergency out-of-hours repair.”

One of the deep potholes in Beech Road, Horsham

It says it has also increased the number of ‘Velocity patcher’ units to repair road surfaces faster and more effectively. “Velocity patchers repair large areas of carriageway that are considered a safety issue and also focus and repair areas that are deteriorating but have yet to become a safety issue,” the council adds.

“We have also introduced Find and Fix pothole gangs, deployed to areas of West Sussex where road surfaces are particularly poor.”

It says it also has a programme of planned preventative maintenance which includes resurfacing, surface dressing and other treatments.