Protestors from Lewes Constituency anti-racist community groups took to the streets in Newhaven – calling for greater compassion and support for all refugees.

The demonstration, in honour of UN Anti-Racism Day and protesting against the Nationality and Borders Bill, took the form of a walk from Newhaven bridge along the river to Newhaven Lifeboat Station, and then to the office of Maria Caulfield MP on Sunday (March 20).

Alison Bell, of Lewes Organisation in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers (LOSRAS), said: “While the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine has drawn the world’s attention to the plight of refugees, the Government's Nationality and Borders Bill will criminalise refugees fleeing as the result of war in other countries.

At each stop on the walk – there were songs from the Tide Mills Choir and Brighton poet Priss Nash read a poem composed for the event.

"The most stark example is Afghanistan, where we abandoned many thousands who risked their lives to work for us. And what about Syrians, Libyans, Eritreans and others in desperate need?”

Other organisations supporting the action, which was attended by 100 demonstrators, were Lewes Constituency Labour Party, Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group (GDWG), Refugee Tales and Stand Up to Racism (SUTR).

Ms Bell continued: “The Government is trying to force through parliament the anti-refugee Nationality and Borders Bill. Except for some Ukrainians, there will no longer be legal routes for refugees to enter the UK.

"The government's ludicrous idea is to use off-shore detention. Vulnerable people traumatised by war, by torture, by human trafficking, would be bundled off to somewhere such as the Ascension Islands in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean."

Donations from LOSRAS and the Labour Party were handed in at Newhaven Lifeboat Station.

The first black mayor of Lewes cllr Janet Baah, Frances Hasler (Labour) and Gill Tipping (LOSRAS) also spoke.

Cards and letters of protest were posted through the door of Maria Caulfield’s office.

