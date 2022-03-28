Households in Lewes who pay their council tax by direct debit will be first in line to receive the government’s £150 energy rebate.

The Energy Rebate Scheme is being administered by local authorities to support qualifying households with paying their energy bills. All entitled households within bands A to D will receive the one-off payment, which will not need to be repaid.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, leader of the District Council, said: “With so many people trying to keep on top of rising energy bills, it's essential that the hardest hit receive help and I'm pleased we are able to deliver this rebate to thousands of households in Lewes district.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, leader of the District Council, said: “With so many people trying to keep on top of rising energy bills, it's essential that the hardest hit receive help."

"Paying council tax by Direct Debit ensures that this money is received without delay. However, this payment method may not suit everyone and those without Direct Debit should keep a look out for a letter from us with details about how to get their rebate."

Residents who pay by direct debit will automatically receive the rebate once their April instalment has been collected. For those who do not have a direct debit set up, the council will write with details on how to apply. This letter will include a unique code, so please do not try and make an application until this has been received.

Eligible properties will need to be in Council Tax band A to D, a person’s main residence on April 1, 2022. Only one payment will be made per property to a liable council taxpayer.

Exemptions include – if it is fully occupied by students or only people under the age of 18, if it is occupied solely by people who are severely mentally impaired, or if it is an annex lived in by elderly or disabled relatives of those living in the rest of the property. This also includes any households who occupy a band A to D property and are in receipt of full Council Tax Reduction.

Properties that are unoccupied, do not have a permanent resident or are second homes will not be eligible for the rebate.

The council said it will release further details on how the scheme will work and will give more information once the scheme has been finalised and approved.