The council is working with the Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team and the three town councils to speak to young people and other residents about keeping safe, reporting concerns, and what people can do to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The team will be available on: Wednesday, July 20, at St John’s Park in Burgess Hill (3pm-6pm); Thursday, July 21, at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath (3pm-5.30pm); and Friday, July 22, at King George’s Playing Field, East Grinstead. (2pm-4pm).

MSDC Cabinet member for Community Norman Webster

Councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for Community said: “It is important that residents know where to report ASB as nobody should have to live in fear of ASB.

“We will not tolerate a small number of people’s behaviour affecting the lives of whole communities.

“We and our partners are here to help perpetrators to mend their ways so that we can ensure that Mid Sussex remains a great place to live and raise families.”

This year’s ASB Awareness Week will focus on the impact of anti-social behaviour on young people.

Recent YouGov research commissioned by safety specialists Resolve found that more than half of people (56 per cent) believe that ‘more needs to be done’ to tackle ASB.

But after they witnessed or experienced ASB, a similar proportion (57 per cent) said that they did not report it to anyone.

Mid Sussex District Council is urging members of the public not remain silent if they experience anti-social behaviour.

Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the District Council, or to Sussex Police if people feel that they are in danger.

Neighbourhood Inspector Darren Taylor at Sussex Police said: “Anti-social behaviour comes in many different forms.

“There are so many things which can make people’s lives a misery through having to put up with anti-social behaviour.