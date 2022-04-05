Appeal goes out from Horsham businessman on mission in Ukraine

Dominic Sakakini has flown out to Ukraine on a fact-finding mission to see first hand what people need most.

And he’s determined to get it for them.

An emotional Dominic has described how volunteers in the west of the country are manning soup kitchens and humanitarian aid centres to help the refugees from the war-torn east.

Refugees in western Ukraine queue up outside a theatre where humanitarian aid is being distributed

He spoke to one woman who had fled her home in Kyiv with her children. And he held back tears as the woman told him: “We have to survive. And we will. Our country will survive.”

Dominic said: “I’m all choked up. I’m finding it difficult to talk.”

And he appealed for people in the UK to donate money. “We need donations,” he said. “We can get everything here cheaper and closer to the Polish border.

“They have all the transportation needed here to take it to any part of Ukraine.”

A soup kitchen in western Ukraine is helping to feed refugees and volunteers helping them

Dominic is plannning to stay in Ukraine for around a week, but says he will stay longer if needed.

