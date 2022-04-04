Complaints of ‘disgusting smell’ over north Horsham

Residents have been complaining that the ‘disgusting’ smell appears to be chemical or ‘like ammmonia.’

Others say it is ‘like rotten eggs mixed with a gas of some kind.’

Some have complained of feeling lightheaded and nauseous because of the aroma which, they say, was particularly strong last week.

The Bitaniacrest site in Horsham

Many have taken to social media querying what could be causing the smell.

And while some blame it on ‘countryside’ smells, others are adamant that it is coming from the landfill site in Langhurst Wood Road.

One person said the smell was ‘ten times worse’ near the site.

And another maintained that the smell always appeared worse when there was a drop in temperature after warm weather.

One woman said she smelt it in her garden and thought there was a gas leak.

Another described it as ‘really gross’ and ‘so foul’ and yet another said it made her eyes water.

Recycling firm Britaniacrest have been approached for comment.