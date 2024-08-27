Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An iconic Lewes pub, hotel and restaurant is set to open once again after almost a year.

The White Hart, a 16th century coaching inn in the High Street, shut its doors on November 5, 2023.

Former general manager Jonathan Cleaver thanked the inn’s patrons for their support, saying ‘times have been hard’ for hotels. He wished the new owners, Heartwood Collection, ‘the best of luck’ for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month, Heartwood Collection CEO Richard Ferrier announced: “We are delighted to be able to open The White Hart on the 1st October and to welcome guests through the doors of this historic coaching inn. The team are really excited to share the refurbishment of the pub with the Lewes community who have been really supportive of our endeavours and to showcase what Lewes has to offer for visitors to the area.”

The White Hart in Lewes is set to open once again after almost a year. Image: Heartwood Collection

Heartwood said the first rooms have been released for overnight guests with restaurant bookings open too. They said the inn has ‘23 beautifully appointed bedrooms’ and has undergone ‘a significant and sympathetic refurbishment in line with its listed building status’.

A spokesperson said: “The inn, once frequented by Thomas Paine, will have a beautiful bar to the front, cosy beamed snugs and a light airy dining room that leads on to a gorgeous terrace with sweeping views of the South Downs. Upstairs, the bedrooms have been refurbished in Heartwood’s signature warm and welcoming style whilst on the lower ground floor, four new Luxe suites have been created, some featuring freestanding baths in the bedrooms.”

The White Hart in Lewes is set to open once again after almost a year. Image: Heartwood Collection

Guests will now be able to choose from a range of rooms, including a Snug room and a Luxe room with prices beginning at £100 per night for a midweek stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartwood said guests can expect ‘home baked sweet treats’ in their room on arrival, as well as rainfall showers, smart TVs with casting and Bramley toiletries. They said some rooms will feature an Illy coffee machine, towelling robes and slippers. The inn is also set to offer a seasonal menu, which is in line with Heartwood’s three-star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, as well as a drinks menu that includes local wines and beers.

This will be Heartwood Inn’s third pub with rooms, along with The White Horse in Dorking and The Ropemaker in Emsworth.