Archbishop of Canterbury Sussex visit: Where is he visiting?

Beginning at St John the Baptist Church in Crawley for a 'community leaders breakfast' he has been speaking on the topic 'leading well when things are hard'.

He then moved to Holy Trinity C of E Secondary School in Crawley to meet with students and discuss leadership and how we can be 'good global citizens'.

The Archbishop of Canterbury at a previous visit to Chichester

From 12.45pm the Archbishop will then move to Christs Hospital School in Horsham to meet with staff and students who will be given a chance to ask him some of 'life's big questions'.

The event is expected to conclude at 3.45pm.

In the evening he will travel to East Sussex for a talk on the journey of faith and why he believes Jesus is important at The Hastings Centre in Hastings.

Evangelist Glen Scrivener will interview him followed by a Q and A with guests.

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 5), he will attend St Peter's in Brighton and will respond to questions on 'what is required of a leader today'.

There will then be a breakfast from 8.30am and he will speak at 9.15am.

Moving to Hove to All Saints Church at 11.30am, the Archbishop will meet a number of refugees and meet representatives from 'The Network of International Women'.

Then from 3.30pm he will visit St Mary's Church in Hartfield and meet the clergy.

A reception will be held at Cliffe Hall in Lewes at 7.30pm where he will meet local independent business owners, community leaders and other leaders from Lewes and talk on ‘how small businesses can help heal community'.

On Sunday (March 6) he will visit HMP Ford open prison to meet prisoners, staff and the chaplaincy team and go on to lead Sunday Eucharist.